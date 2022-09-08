Ghana: La Nkwantanang-Madina MCE Leads Clean-Up Exercise

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, on Thursday led a clean-up exercise as part of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign".

The four-hour exercise saw participants desilting choked gutters and clearing weeds.

They included staff of the assembly, personnel from decentralised departments, such as Ghana Prison Service, National Disaster and Management Organisation, property owners, traders and residents.

The exercise was in direct fulfilment to the Regional Coordinating Council to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within the Greater Accra Region to embark on a massive clean-up exercise as part of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage Campaign."

Choked gutters around Madina Central Market, Zongo Junction, Social Welfare, Melcom Road, Baaba Seidu Road and Nkulenu were distilled

Addressing the participants after the exercise, the MCE said the Assembly was determined to stop the untidy conditions on the streets and markets across the municipality

She said that, the Assembly would continue to work in accordance with the campaign and appealed to residents to show interest and take active part in such clean-up exercises in the near future.

"Even though the residents largely complied with the directive to close their shops, there were some recalcitrant few who were idling around without participating in the clean-up," the MCE observed.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Joseph Quarcoe, cautioned residents that the current sanitation bye-laws under the Operation Clean Your Frontage required residents to take full responsibility of cleaning and collecting of refuse gathered.

"It is no longer the responsibility of the Assembly to collect the refuse. You have to clean and find a way to dispose the refuse yourself. That is as per the current sanitation bye-laws. It is no longer the responsibility of the Assembly," he said.