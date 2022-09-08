Ghana: Premiership Debutants Nsoatreman Inaugurates New Management, Technical Team

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side (GPL), Nsoatreman Football Club, on Tuesday unveiled and inaugurated a five-member Council of Patrons who will spearhead the affairs of the club ahead of the new season.

The Council would also be supported by a 15-member Board of Directors, 10-member Technical team and 15-member Management Board, who will work collectively with the Council to ensure the progress of the club.

Chaired by the Omanhene of Nsoatre, Obrempon Hinneh Aframfo, the Council would be ably supported by Ankobiahene of Nsoatre, Nana Gyamfi Baffour Awuah (Vice Chairman), Chiraamanhene, Nana Berima Mintah Afari, Mr Baffour Antwi Boasiako and Mr Adum Bawuah.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah would chair the Board of Directors with Mr Kingsley Antwi and Dr Thomas Agyekum as Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively. Other members are Joseph Cudjoe, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Abubakari Aziz, Abu James and Ing. Ben Arthur. The rest are George Ampabeng Kyeremeh, Yaw Ofosu Brempong, Madam Bernice Dapaah, Nana Kweku Bosompen (Otumfuo Asunfohene), Mustapha Hamid and Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

The Management Board has Majaal Kwame Baah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Ansu Subri Stephen as the Deputy CEO.

Bismark Oppong Korang is the Club Licensing Manager, while Alhassan Baidoo is the Operations Manager. Dr Thomas Agyekum and Owusu Agyemang Duah are the Accra Representative of the club and Security Coordinator respectively.

The Supporters Union representative is Kwadwo Charles, with Bernard Appiah Kyere as the Manager. Joel Kofi Gyempeh is the Media Relations Manager and will be ably assisted by Abraham Awuah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other Management Board members are Kofi Adomah, Osofo Twum, Majeed Moro and Miss Glover Edwin Nancy as an Administrative staff.

Former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Gargo, will lead the Technical Team as the Head Coach with Boniface Ayipah as his able Assistant. The goalkeepers' trainer is Isaac Amoako; Team Manager went to Christian Asante, while Mohammed Kudus is Kits' Manager and Dr Nana Kwame as Team Doctor.

Other members are Stephen Annan as Youth Team Coordinator; Coach Believer as Youth Team Coach and would be supported by Issah Rahman and Coach Saviola as Assistants.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Club Licensing Manager Mr Bismark Oppong Korang, said the management team was poised to give off its best in the Premiership and also work hard to ensure the club's swift development.

"We will work diligently to ensure Nsoatreman leaves a mark in Ghana football. It is our debut campaign, but we promise to give our competitors a run for their money," he asserted.

Nsoatreman defeated Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One Zone One play-off to qualify for betPawa Premier League.

The Bono East club will kick-start their debut campaign with an away fixture to Asante Kotoko tomorrow, but the game has been canceled due to the latter's CAF Champions League game.