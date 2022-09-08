Ghana: MoE Urged to Intensify Public Education On New Reforms

The President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference (SGUC) of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Pastor Dr Thomas Techie Ocran, has urged the Ministry of Education to intensify its public education on the new reforms taking place in the sector.

This he said was the only way the public could be carried along with the reforms and also ensure the success of the whole transformation agenda.

"Your coming here today is a major eye opener to us and we appreciate the great work you are doing at the educational sector. Most of us do not have information or knowledge of what transformation is taking place at your sector until you took time to brief us and I think the public must be made aware too," he said.

Dr Ocran made the call in Accra yesterday when the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, called on the leadership of the church in Accra yesterday.

The visit formed part of the Minister's broader engagement with faith-based organisations in the country.

It aimed at dialoguing and deepening stakeholder engagement on happenings in the educational sector.

In addition, it was intended to share ideas and explain government policies on education as well as seek opinions of the FBOs on other issues relating to the development of education and other facets of life in the country.

Dr Ocran commended the Minister for the initiative and the support of the SDA in the educational transformation agenda of the government.

He said particularly the church was ready to partner government in the development of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

Dr Adutwum on his part lauded the SDA and other FBOs in the country for their support to the development of education and other areas in the country.

He said everything possible was being done by the government to shape the fortunes of the country through education, stressing that "Education is the key to poverty alleviation for all."

The Education Minister pledged to deepen ties with all FBOs in the country to help improve the performance of the country's economy.

He spent some time enumerating some of the development in the education sector and reforms being introduced to catapult the economy to match the 21st Century job market standard.