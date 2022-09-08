Ghana: Liz Truss Elected New British Prime Minister ... President Congratulates Her

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

According to the President, Ms Truss is taking over the reins of leadership of the UK at a time when the world is in turmoil.

"She is determined as we are to find a satisfactory way out for the benefit of the British people, as we also work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people," the President said in a congratulatory message on Facebook

President Akufo-Addo recalled the constructive and instrumental role the new UK Prime Minister played as Trade Secretary, in the signing of a £1.2billion trade deal between Ghana and the UK last year.

The deal, the President added, had reinforced the strength of the relations between Ghana and the UK.

"I look forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom. I wish her God's blessings," he said.

Liz Truss, former Foreign Minister, was on Monday, September 5, elected as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after winning the leadership race for the governing Conservative Party following weeks of a fierce contest.

She beat former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, winning by about 57 percent of eligible votes among Conservative Party members.