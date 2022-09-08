South Africa: High Commission in Pretoria Alerts Ghanaians in Over Possible Xenophobic Attacks

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa has warned Ghanaians in the country of a possible xenophobic attack this month.

"Kindly be advised that lately, there has been increasing protests by various organised groups in South Africa protesting against the presence of foreigners in the country."

"Individuals claiming to represent various groups against the presence of foreigners have announced plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out of the country," a statement issued by the high commission said.

It indicated that such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence that could threaten the lives, safety and livelihoods of foreigners.

The statement therefore advised the Ghanaian community in the country to be extra vigilant to such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or affect their safety.

It further urged the Ghanaians to contact the mission in case of emergency or any attacks.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa are not new because for more than two decades now, many South African nationals have on different occasions blamed other Africans nationals in the country for the economic woes, crimes and inability of the government to perform satisfactorily.

This has led to needless attacks on foreigners in South Africa, leading to the loss of many lives and properties.

Xenophobic attacks in the years 2015 and 2019 were very disastrous to the extent that many African governments repatriated their citizens from the country due to the high number of lives that were being claimed during the commotion.