Ghana: Olympics, Ekumfi United to Entertain Fans in Honour of Ex-Boss Kwamena Biney

Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics will take on Ekumfi United at Ekumfi Ekrawfo in the Central Region, on Sunday, September 11.

The match is in post-humous honour of the late Kwamena Biney, one-time Executive Chairman of Great Olympics.

At stake are trophies for the game with the winner swaggering away with the giant 'Holy Grail.'

The Kwamena Biney Cup was donated by children of the late soccer administrator and traditional leader to commemorate 21 years of his demise.

Mr Biney was also the Chief of Ekumfi Ekrawfo and Adontehene of the Nyimfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

The September 11 extravaganza is one of the biggest highlights of this year's Akwambo Festival of the Nyinfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

The week-long Akwambo Festival, which began on Monday September 5, would be brought to a climax on September 12.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the Guest of Honour at the grand durbar on Saturday, September 10.