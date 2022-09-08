Ghana: NCCE Admonishes Youth On Peaceful Co-Existence, Nat'l Cohesion

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has admonished the youth to support the Commission on community sensitisation programme to educate them on violent extremism, peaceful co-existence, and national cohesion in order to sustain stability of the country.

It noted that the youth within communities should assist the Commission's drive to educate and create awareness on the need to be careful, vigilant and security conscious and not to be taken by surprise.

"As residents in our communities we have to sit up, be careful, vigilant and security conscious so that the havoc being caused by violent extremism and terrorism in our neighbouring countries does not affect Ghana to enable us peacefully co-exist and ensure harmony and national cohesion," the Commission cautioned.

Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, Biakoye District Director of the NCCE, who made the admonition at Nkonya-Adenkensu in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, maintained that violent extremism and terrorism could affect human security in the country"if the citizenry did not peacefully co-exist to sustain national cohesion and harmony.

"Extremist activities and terrorism have caused havoc in neighbouring countries and it should be a worry to all Ghanaians and I appeal to all of us to sit up so that we are not taken by surprise and say something if you see something because perpetrators of violent extremism and terrorism always want to use people who exhibit deviant behaviours.

"The youth must be careful, vigilant, security conscious - we should survey and monitor strangers who come to our localities and do proper investigations before renting to them since harmony, national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, respect for fundamental human rights, freedom of religion, good governance and rule of law are important for progress, growth and development," Rev. Aglomasa postulated.

He reminded the youth national cohesion would be stronger "if residents of Nkonya-Adenkensu and the nation have opportunity, resources, and motivation to participate in society fully as they wished and on an equal basis with others by being respectful, trustworthy, self-controlled, and hard-working as a people.

Stephen Adu, the opinion leader of the town, said embracing peace, unity and harmony would ensure growth and development in the area and pleaded with residents to co-exist peacefully and avoid all forms of disturbances that could bring chaotic situations.