Ghana: House Owners Asked to Include Sanitation in Tenancy Agreements

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region at the weekend intensified the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) campaign, with a call on house owners to include sanitation regulations in their tenancy agreements.

That, the Municipal Chief Executive, Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumoah, explained would compel tenants to be responsible for the waste they generate and its disposal.

The exercise, which took place in parts of the municipality, saw officials of the assembly, the National Disaster Management Organisation, drivers unions, staff of Zoomlion, traders and residents, desilting choked gutters, weeding bushy surrounding and the various lorry stations and markets.

Even though the shops and other businesses remained closed for 6 hours, some people refused to take part in the exercise.

But, the MCE in an interview with Ghanaian Times, after the event, stated that the OCYF enjoins residents and operators of businesses to regularly clean their environment or face prosecution.

Mr Adumuah said "The time has come for the citizenry to take charge of their frontage, to help sustain a clean and hygienic environment. This is because those who came from work saw the level of work that had been done and would not wait for anyone to direct them at what to do".

He said over 100 sanitation offenders had been prosecuted while a little over 600 people have been served warning letters as a result of the OCYF, stressing that the sensitisation of residents would continue to assist them understand why they should be punished for their lapses.

The MCE also advised businesses who could not constantly clean their surroundings to hire professional cleaners to do so because "any default would land the property owner and the tenant into trouble."

He said "The OCYF has come to stay, it now behooves the property owner and the tenant to comply with the sanitation bye laws or have themselves to blame".