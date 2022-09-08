Ghana: 3rd Techiman Startup for Youth Empowerment Ends

Techiman — The third edition of Techiman Startup (TSS) aimed at empowering the youth to create their own businesses was held at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital.

Organised by Agrico hub, a business innovation centre, in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab (GTL), the TSS is a six-weeks Web Application (Web-App) development training programme for the youth in the Techiman Municipality where a lot of business opportunities exist.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Agrico hub, George Antwi - Bosiako, said the focus of the summit was "digitalising agriculture for sustainable business development and job creation in Techiman.

"He noted that the various businesses raised throughout the training programme had the chance to present their concepts to groups of investors, business executives, industry experts, government representatives and others at the summit.

"We want to use digital technology to benefit the agriculture sector through digital skills training programmes. We will assist businesses to grow and organise entrepreneurship seminars, " Mr Antwi - Bosiako said.

According to him, Agrico hub was using Digital Technology Solutions (DTS) to support early stage entrepreneurs, Small and Growing Businesses (SGBs) in agribusiness, trade, commerce and service.

He indicated that winners of the startup summit, as part of their prizes, would receive working space, internet service, business development support, mentorship through Agrico hub mentorship Network, and media and branding support.

The Agrico hub CEO expressed gratitude to the German International Cooperation Migration Employment Programme (GIZ - MEP), Techiman Municipal Assembly (TeMA), GTL partners, Member of Parliament for the area, Martin Adjei Mensah and others for their support.

The Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, commended the management and staff of Agrico hub for empowering the youth in the municipality to create their own businesses.

He was optimistic that the hub's training workshop organised for about 30 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the area, in Electronic commerce, would raise the living standards of residents.

Mr Gyarko added that as part of the 'You - Start" initiative, the government would provide young people with financial and material support to enable them to start their own business.

He pledged the support of TeMA to partner Agrico hub to help young entrepreneurs develop their skills to create jobs saying that "self employment is wealth creation."