Gambia: Trust Bank Extends D1 Million Magnanimity to Disaster Victims

Vice President Badara A. Joof on Tuesday, 6 September received at his office the management of Trust Bank Gambia Ltd. headed by Managing Director Njilan Senghore.

The bank presented to the Vice President a cheque for one million dalasis as part of their Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR) to complement government's disaster relief efforts.

The amount will be transmitted to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) as the agency responsible for disaster mitigation and management for victims of the past major flash floods that claimed lives and properties.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Senghore noted that the impact of July floods is evident that climate change is real. She advised people to be aware of their environment with waterways; indiscriminate dumping; and other related activities with negative consequences.

She recalled that few weeks ago, the Bank's team was at the Office of the Vice President to express sympathy with the victims of the floods.

The Trust Bank MD pointed out that this was not the first time in supporting NDMA.

She disclosed that Trust Bank is Gambian-owned with almost 400 staff of which only one is a non-Gambian.

His Excellency Badara A. Joof thanked the Bank for their support to the National Disaster Management Agency; the Gambian people at large, while affirming that climate change is real. He therefore suggested a retreat to look at the NDMA policy for a better strategy to address the matter.

The presentation was chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Vice President, Dawda L. Ceesay.