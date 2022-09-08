Gambia: New Foreign Affairs PS Assumes Office

BANJUL, 7 September 2022: The new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Ambassador Lang Yabou, on Monday 5 September 2022 assumed office after serving as the Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the United Nations from 1 October 2018 to 1 September 2022.

Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yabou served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of The Gambia to the Kingdom of Spain from 2013 to 2018, with concurrent accreditation to Italy, Greece, and Malta as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Yabou was the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was also the Deputy Ambassador/Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chancery at the Gambia High Commission in Nigeria from 2008 to 2012.

Ambassador Yabou served as Counsellor, and Head of Chancery at The Gambia High Commission in London, United Kingdom from 2006 to December 2007.

He also worked as Senior Assistant Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Banjul, The Gambia from 1999 to 2002 then to Personnel Management Office, from 1994 to 1999 as Personnel Officer.

Mr. Yabou has over 25 years of diplomatic and senior management experience. He holds a master's degree in human resource management from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom, a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Pune, India and attended series of courses on Diplomacy and International relations.