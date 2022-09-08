Gambia: GPU Congratulates Gambian Journalist Yero S. Bah After Winning Ifaj International Award

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Monday congratulated Yero S. Bah, who has won a prestigious international award by International Federation for Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).

"Bah, a Gambian freelance journalist whose writings appear on Mansa Banko Online Newspaper, was last week named victor of the 2022 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism Award. The award is a highly contested prestigious award by International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), with entries from regions across the globe," the GPU wrote on its Facebook page, as it celebrates the laudable achievement of Mr. Bah.

The award recognizes the leadership potential of young members from countries affiliated to IFAJ, and supports their participation at an IFAJ congress through this award, designed to help offset travel and registration.

This award, sponsored by Alltech, honors 10 young agricultural journalists and communicators who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in reporting as well as excellent potential as leaders of the industry in the years to come. The honourees were chosen by an international jury among applicants from many of IFAJ's 56 member countries.

The awardees also underwent a boot-camp few days prior to the main congress and award ceremony meant to capacitate journalists on latest agricultural reporting techniques.

The 2022 Congress and Boot-camp were held in Vingsted, Denmark in June. Yero was unable to attend the ceremony in Denmark due to a visa rejection by the Danish Embassy in Bamako Mali, despite a fully sponsored trip by IFAJ/Alltech to receive his award, according to a Kerr Fatou report.

Other recipients of the international award included Megan Hughes, Australia-ABC; Becky Zimmer, Canada-Pattison Media; Maria Wehrle, Germany-Badischer Landwirtschafts-Verlag; Hannah Binns, Great Britain-Farmers Guardian; Tracey Donaghey, Ireland-Ulster Farmers' Union; Tamba Tengbeh, Sierra Leone-Regional Rice Value Project; Daud Abdi Dimbil, Somalia-Freelancer; Cecilia Persson, Sweden-Lantbrukets Affarstidning; and Megan Schilling, USA-Successful Farming.

