Kenya: High Representative Josep Borrell Travels to Mozambique and Kenya

8 September 2022
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will travel to Mozambique and Kenya on 8-10 September.

The visit will be an opportunity to further deepen ties and cooperation with African partners in a new geopolitical context and will focus on issues such as upholding the multilateral order, the global food and energy crisis and cooperation for the continent's peace and security.

On Thursday 8 and Friday 9 September, the High Representative will be in Mozambique. On Thursday, he will meet with President Filipe Nyusi and with Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo. Following the meeting, the HR/VP Borrell will hold a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister at around 14:30 CET, which will be broadcast on EbS.

On Friday morning, the High Representative will meet with Defence Minister Cristóvão Chume. He will also visit the EU Training Mission (EUTM) in Mozambique's training camp in Katembe and will participate in a handover ceremony of European Peace Facility-funded equipment together with Vice-Admiral Bléjean, Director-General of the EU Military Staff. In the afternoon, the HR/VP will take part in the ceremony for the change of command of EUTM Mozambique and will visit an EU-funded cooperation project focused on youth employment.

