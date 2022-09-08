Gambia: Muslim Voices On Foreign Policy Event Set for Sep. 25th

press release

NCCM, Islamic Relief Canada, and ISNA Canada have announced its first ever Foreign Affairs Conference.

"The world is changing quickly and so are our conversations around foreign policy. New voices are emerging. New challenges are looming on the horizon. What is increasingly clear, as countries navigate greater uncertainty, is the importance of taking an inclusive, human rights-based approach in foreign policy endeavours.

From human rights activists to community leaders, Muslim voices are an integral part of any discussion surrounding foreign affairs. Through their unique lived experiences and expertise, they offer a distinct perspective when it comes to how we can build global policies that work for everyone.

Featuring Nobel Laureate, journalist and human rights activist Tawakkol Karman, professor, author and public intellectual Khaled Beydoun and the Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, Abubacarr Tambadou. See their bios below.

Join us in Ottawa/Gatineau for this unique opportunity to reimage foreign policy from a Muslim-led perspective and to hear from some of the brightest voices on how we can build a human-rights based foreign policy that works for everyone.

SPEAKER BIOS:

Tawakkol Karman: Nobel Laureate, journalist, politician, and human rights activist. She became one of the key international faces of the movement that came to be known as the Arab Spring and was called the 'Iron Woman' and 'Mother of the Revolution' for her efforts to mobilize her country of Yemen. Karman is the first Arab woman and second Muslim to win the Nobel Prize.

Khaled Beydoun: Law professor, author and public intellectual. Author of the critically acclaimed book American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear and co-editor of Islamophobia and the Law, Professor Beydoun has been named one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims of the World.

Abubacarr Tambadou: Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of Gambia. Tambadou was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, in recognition of his leadership in persecuting Myanmar for the Rohingyas' genocide."