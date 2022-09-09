Nigeria: Despite Ongoing ASUU Strike Unilorin Appoints New Vice-Chancellor

The university's spokesman, Kunle Akogun, confirmed the new development to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

Despite the ongoing more than seven-month-old industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, on Thursday night announced the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.

The new vice-chancellor, Wahab Egbewole, who is billed to assume office on 16 October, is a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the institution's Governing Council, Abidu Yazidi.

The university's spokesman, Kunle Akogun, confirmed the new development to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

Selection process

In a short speech delivered by Mr Yazidi on Thursday while making the announcement, he said the selection of the vice-chancellorship processes had kicked off in March with an advertisement in line with the law establishing the university.

He said; "In accordance with the laws of this University, the University of Ilorin Act, CAP U7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th of October 2022, the Council of the University began the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor as far back as March 2022.

"We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website. We eventually received some twenty-nine (29) applications from this effort. Even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than fifty-six (56) people in Universities and other institutions, both at home and abroad."

Mr Yazidi said following the constitution of a selection committee, 13 of the applicants "who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions" were shortlisted for interview by the committee on behalf of the governing council.

The chairman added: "We interacted with them and processed their application over a period of four days. We checked and double-checked their credentials, we closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the University.

"We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate who, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the university and our responsibility to our Nation.

"I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, as the eleventh Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin."

About Egbewole

Mr Egbewole, who is 61 years old, holds a PhD in Law and Jurisprudence and is said to have served the university within the last 25 years.

The new vice-chancellor, who hails from Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, was once the Director of the General Studies Division of the university.

He was appointed a Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law in 2012 and has served both in the Senate and Governing Council of the university.