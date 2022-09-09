Nigeria: 2023 - PDP NEC Approves Campaign Structure As Governors' Forum Says Tambuwal Still Chairman

PDP said appointments to the National Campaign Council and the National Campaign Management Council for the elections will be made and announced in the coming days.

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a unified campaign structure across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NEC also approved the proposed structure and organogram of the National Campaign Council and the National Campaign Management Council for the elections.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday - shortly after the PDP's NEC and Board of Trustees meetings.

Mr Ologunagba was, however, silent on the leadership positions.

When asked who occupies what position in the campaign council, he said the National Working Committee (NWC) has been charged with the responsibility of making appointments.

He also said the appointments will be made and announced in the coming days.

Also approved are the structures for campaign councils at the state, local government, ward and unit levels.

The NEC, he said, received and approved the proposed structure for Zonal Reconciliation Committees to be set up to ensure a common front for the party ahead of the general elections.

Mr Ologunabga also kept mum on the speculations surrounding the resignation of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum.

"At the moment, there is nothing like that," he said. "If he (Tambuwal) had announced his resignation, we would have made it public and official, but as of now, there is nothing as such."

However, a statement by the Director General of the Forum, CID Maduabum, on Thursday, said Mr Tambuwal has not resigned.

Members of the Forum, it said, are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the party and "to this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened."

Earlier, the chairman of the BoT, Walid Jibrin, resigned as the chairman of the BoT. He was immediately replaced by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, who will serve in an acting capacity.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the PDP NEC passed a vote of confidence in the party's NWC led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for its doggedness and for delivering Osun State to the party during the 18 July governorship election in the state.

