Liberia's Energy Sector Delegation Visits Erera

The delegation, which was led by a Commissioner of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Mr. Michael Korkpor, was received by ERERA's Regulatory Council Member, Dr. Haliru Dikko, and other senior officials.

Members of the delegation who are part of a larger entourage - consisting of officials of the LERC and the Department of Energy - are on a tour of selected electricity sector institutions in Ghana as part of a series of reforms to liberalize the power sector in Liberia as well as develop the capacity of the visiting institutions.

The delegation was treated to presentations that covered areas such as the roles, mandate, structure, and organization of ERERA, its regulatory instruments and tools, key achievements of the regional regulatory body, and an update on the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market.

ERERA's presentation also covered areas it expects cooperation and possible areas of support from and to LERC, respectively, which is one of the newly established national regulatory bodies in West Africa.

As part of its mission, ERERA maintains partnership relations with national regulatory authorities in the Member States and provides them with technical advice and assistance, at their request.

In this regard, the LERC is expected to maintain active participation in ERERA's standing Consultative Committees and working group activities, collaborate with, and support ERERA on its data collection and management in Liberia's power sector.

LERC is also expected to support ERERA in facilitating the translation and implementation of the regional regulations for the electricity market in its national regulations, as well as assist ERERA in licensing and monitoring regional electricity market participants under its (LERC's) jurisdiction.

In addition, the LERC promised to collaborate with ERERA to maintain cooperation among national regulatory authorities of ECOWAS Member States.