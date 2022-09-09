Liberia: Massa Dopoh Declares Intention to Contest Monserrado County District 14 Seat

Monrovia — Massa Dopoh has declared her interest in contesting for representative of Monsterrado County District 14 in the 2023 general election.

The co-owner of All in One Consultancy was motivated to contest for because of her desire to rekindle hope and make the district work for all residents, she said. "My goal is to educate and help the district to demand more and hold candidates including myself during and after the electoral process accountable for campaign promises," she said.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Thursday, she disclosed that her motivation in vying for representative stems from her desire to make the district work for its diverse populace while also harnessing the undoubted power of its teeming youths.

While noting that 2023 was a defining moment for the country, Massa restated her confidence in playing a leading role in writing a new history and restoring hope for residents of the district.

"Due to the lack of good leadership over the years and even worse now, the same folks who once begged our people for votes have turned them into "extreme beggars". Our people fear them so much to demand good leadership and hold them accountable to their campaign promises."

"If there's anyone who can unite our district as it relates to tribalism and religion conflicts and giving everyone a fair share of development and and the provision of basic resources, it's me, Massa."

Who's Massa Dopoh?

Massa was born and raised in District 14th, Clara Town, Monrovia-Liberia.

She has a Master's of Social Work degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota-2019, having obtained a Bachelor's of Science degree in Human Development and Family Science from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota-2015; Bachelor of Social work from Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota-2015; and an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Center, MN-2011.

Massa is up to date with professional development trainings and has many certificates. She completed an AWS Certified Solution Architect Associate Training and has a Scrum Master Certificate training program.

Massa is the co-owner of All in One Consultancy, a consulting company that provides professional consultancy for small businesses and individuals in the areas of non- profit, for profit, development and management, immigration, welfare services, etc.

Massa is known as one of the biggest achievements in District 14th and for the people of District 14th. She has worked with the community in many positive ways over the years, by making sure every child has a good upbringing and a brighter future.

Massa's ambitious journey is centered around the welfare of children and less privileged people. Her passion to see every child is afforded the opportunity to learn and grow motivated her to author two books titled, Evidence-Based Intervention Approach to Addressing Early Childhood Education in Liberia and Make Every Moment a Learning Time for Kids.

Massa's friends refer to her as "Ambitious Tayo", meaning the one who empowers others in a very positive way.