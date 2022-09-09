Liberia: The Eisenhower Fellowships Launches Another Fellowship of the Late Dr. Gwenigale

Monrovia — The Eisenhower Fellowships has given birth to its supplementary foundation, "Dr. Water Gwenigale Fellowship," which will center its activities on honoring the legacy of extraordinary public servants and Eisenhower Fellows who follow his footstep.

The Fellowship shall be awarded annually to a fellow from West Africa with a strong preference for an individual from Liberia who works in public health, medicine, nursing, or for a community health organization.

According to a release, the Dr. Water Gwenigale Fellow will be selected as part of the 2023 Global Program.

The release noted that Dr. Water Gwenigale Eisenhower Fellowship is fully endowed with the support of the Hess Foundation's interest in promoting public health and public service leadership.

Dr. Water T. Gwenigale was an Eisenhower Fellow in 1990, traveling in the U.S. when a vicious civil war broke out in Liberia. He returned his unused fund to Eisenhower Fellowship and headed back home to work and protect his hospital, family, and community.

Eisenhower Fellowship intends to inspire leaders around the world to challenge themselves, envision how they can effect positive change, engage others beyond their existing networks, and collaborate with other like-minded leaders across borders to better the world around them.

It connects, empowers, and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and life-long engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents, committed to creating a world more peaceful and just.

In 2023 Eisenhower Fellowship will assemble a diverse group of visionaries from across the globe, and invite them to the United States for a five-week program, both in person and virtual components.

Fellows will develop projects and foster professional relationships as well as launch dynamic, concrete relationships with their American counterparts, cohort the prestigious Eisenhower Network of over 2,500 fellows from 115 countries.

Fellows are selected based on their track record of leadership, their potential for future impact, and their commitment to lifelong engagement.