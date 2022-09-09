Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates British Prime Minister Liz Truss

8 September 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a Congratulatory Message to The Right Honorable Liz Truss, on the occasion of her appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the massage to The Right Honorable Truss, President Weah extended warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on her historic appointment as the 3rd female Prime Minister of the great United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and noted that under her astute and visionary leadership, the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy the blessings of peace, unity and prosperity.

President Weah mentioned that the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation existing between Liberia and the United Kingdom will be further strengthened for the common interest of their two peoples, and the continued promotion of international peace, security and prosperity.

President Weah assured The Right Honorable Truss of his highest consideration and best wishes for her personal good health and greater success in the fulfillment of her noble task.

