Ghana: Court Remands Aisha Huang, Three Others for Illegal Mining

8 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Edem Agblevor

The 47-year-old Chinese woman, Aisha Huang and three other accomplices have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.

Aisha Huang has been remanded into police custody for engaging in illegal mining in the country.

Aisha Huang, who was deported to her home country in December 2018, was rearrested after she returned to the country with a new name, Huang En.

She was re-arrested together with three others for their involvement in the crime.

They have been charged with mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.

They all pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame has called for a new docket on them.

