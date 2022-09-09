Ghana: Health Minister Launches National Health Promotion Strategy 2022 - 2026

8 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has launched the National Health Promotion Strategy 2022-2026 to improve the quality of health promotion services at all levels.

The strategy will also increase collaboration for health service provision.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, who launched the strategy at the second Ghana Health Service (GHS) Senior Managers' Meeting in Accra said individual and group behaviour change was a critical element in any health program and system.

"People seek services because of their behaviours and improving important health indicators is one of the main challenges for us all and we know that using modern family planning methods, condoms for safe sex has a demonstrable impact on families and communities by spacing out births and preventing sexually transmitted diseases" he emphasized.

He added that healthy eating diets and the incorporation of nutrient-rich foods can reduce the impact on non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and other harmful effects of obesity.

According to the minister, there was a need for an effective, responsive and well-managed health systems delivery, evidence-driven health promotion and behaviour change interventions at all levels, especially at the community level.

On his part, the Director of the Health Promotion Division, Dr Da Costa Aboagye said the strategy would seek to build healthy public policy, create supportive environments, strengthen community action, develop personal skills and re-orient health services.

He indicated that this would also increase the ability of Ghanaians to improve their health, involve the population in the context of their everyday lives and drive activities that are geared toward promoting health and preventing ill-health.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X