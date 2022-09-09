Liberia: IOM Donate 5 Motorcycles to Liberia Immigration Service

8 September 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has presented five motorcycles to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to help curb illegal entry at various borders across the country.

Making the donation recently, Country Representative, Mohammed Diallo, said there are too many illegal entries to the country, so IOM is concerned especially, as Liberians gear up for elections.

"We know that resources have been scarce in recent times, but whenever we have the opportunity, we will do for the Liberia Immigration Service", he pledged.

Diallo added that the many illegal entries are something that prompted the IOM to make such donation based on a project it has in the Lofa belt that connects to neighboring Guinea, saying the project is a multi- partners trust fund.

He said IOM team has been on the ground in Lofa, working alongside LIS and other key players.

He narrated that IOM is also involved in monitoring human trafficking, with a special focus on flow of Liberian women to Oman, which according to him, remains a sad thing that needs urgent attention.

Diallo continued that bikes are meant to support LIS staff that are in the region to help track information faster and report cases of illegal entry.

He noted that the IOM is also putting up some water supply systems at some border points, including solar panels to enable immigration personnel to execute their duty efficiently.

Meanwhile, receiving the donation, LIS Commissioner General Col. Robert Buddy extolled the IOM and pledged his men's commitment to working hard to curtail illegal entry to Liberia.

Commissioner Buddy details that Liberia has 926 border towns, adding "Today, I'm glad that the IOM has seen the constraints that we face in terms of dealing with these crossing points."

" People outside of the country have seen the immense contribution the LIS is making towards the security of this country."

He said the LIS is the only state security institution responsible for border security, including raising revenue for the national budget.

Commissioner Buddy clarified that LIS isn't controlled by the Armed Forces of Liberia or the Liberia National Police, as its mandate is mainly to protect the territorial confines of Liberia.

The Service was created in 1955 by an Act of the Legislature to enforce the Aliens and Nationality Laws of Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X