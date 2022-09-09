Liberia: IOM Donate 5 Motorcycles to Liberia Immigration Service

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has presented five motorcycles to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to help curb illegal entry at various borders across the country.

Making the donation recently, Country Representative, Mohammed Diallo, said there are too many illegal entries to the country, so IOM is concerned especially, as Liberians gear up for elections.

"We know that resources have been scarce in recent times, but whenever we have the opportunity, we will do for the Liberia Immigration Service", he pledged.

Diallo added that the many illegal entries are something that prompted the IOM to make such donation based on a project it has in the Lofa belt that connects to neighboring Guinea, saying the project is a multi- partners trust fund.

He said IOM team has been on the ground in Lofa, working alongside LIS and other key players.

He narrated that IOM is also involved in monitoring human trafficking, with a special focus on flow of Liberian women to Oman, which according to him, remains a sad thing that needs urgent attention.

Diallo continued that bikes are meant to support LIS staff that are in the region to help track information faster and report cases of illegal entry.

He noted that the IOM is also putting up some water supply systems at some border points, including solar panels to enable immigration personnel to execute their duty efficiently.

Meanwhile, receiving the donation, LIS Commissioner General Col. Robert Buddy extolled the IOM and pledged his men's commitment to working hard to curtail illegal entry to Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner Buddy details that Liberia has 926 border towns, adding "Today, I'm glad that the IOM has seen the constraints that we face in terms of dealing with these crossing points."

" People outside of the country have seen the immense contribution the LIS is making towards the security of this country."

He said the LIS is the only state security institution responsible for border security, including raising revenue for the national budget.

Commissioner Buddy clarified that LIS isn't controlled by the Armed Forces of Liberia or the Liberia National Police, as its mandate is mainly to protect the territorial confines of Liberia.

The Service was created in 1955 by an Act of the Legislature to enforce the Aliens and Nationality Laws of Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne