Liberia: Welcoming Chief Justice Yuoh's Intervention

Although she has not formally taken office, but immediate step taken by the incoming Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honour, Cllr. Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh in freezing the account of the judiciary, is prudent and welcoming, for the sake of accountability.

The action by Chief Justice Yuoh comes at the time her predecessor, outgoing Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, Sr., who reached the 70 years age limit for anyone occupying the nation's Highest Court, drags to leave.

Former Chief Justice Korkpor, who reportedly turned 70 this week, is said to be holding on to end the March Term of Court before departing office sometimes this month.

But amid the seeming vacuum, financial transactions could take place that could have a bearing on the incoming administration with accountability and transparency reservations.

So, the intervention should serve as a lesson for change of administration in any sector of government. Chances should not be created for public funds to be left at the discretion of officials, who are on their way out, for this may leave room for misappropriations at the detriment of the State.

By this singular action, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh clearly demonstrates that she is climbing the Judiciary's highest seat with full knowledge of her game. This was administratively correct and fiscally prudent.

The judiciary is a place of honor, trust and respect. Those ascending to leadership there should act and be seen as people with farsightedness, astuteness, and discipline.

However, we do not by any imagination or insinuation belabor the leadership that outgoing Chief Justice Francis Korkpor provided over the Third Branch of the Liberian government during his nearly 20 years of service.

Taking over from the reformist, developmentally towering and fearless late Chief Justice Johnnie R. Lewis under the administration of ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Chief Justice Korkpor succeeded in not just keeping lawyers in check, but the entire judiciary intact, for which he should be commended.

As he steps down to give way to his successor, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, we can but only wish the judiciary a smooth transition particularly, the Supreme Court of Liberia, the final arbiter of justice in the land.