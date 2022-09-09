Nigeria: Three Children Die in Jigawa Building Collapse

The building collapsed following heavy rain in the area.

At least three children died in a building that collapsed on Thursday in Dutse Local Government Area in Jigawa State after heavy rain, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the building collapsed at Jigawar Tsarki Community due to the heavy rain which lasted several hours on Wednesday night.

The police identified the victims as Farida Idris, 6, Mariya Idris, 3, and Bilkisu Yahya, aged one year and six-month all of 'Yakasai Jigawar Tsada' village in the Dutse council area.

The police said the victims reportedly died on the spot before they could be rescued.

"Upon receipt of the report, detectives moved to the scene, evacuated their remaining and rushed to General Hospital Dutse.

"On arrival, the Medical Doctor on duty certified them dead. Corpses were photographed and released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rite.

"The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, Aliyu Tafida, condole with the parent, family and relatives and pray to Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the police statement said.

The incident followed the death of four women and a seven-month-old baby in a boat accident in the Guri Local Government Area of the state.

Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding in Jigawa, submerging many houses and bridges and has also rendered many people homeless.