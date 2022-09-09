Nigeria: Military Accoutrements, Incriminating Materials Found in Mamu's House - DSS

Department of State Services (DSS) has said incriminating materials including military accoutrements have been recovered in the house of Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

In a short statement yesterday by the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, he said "so far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu's residence and office.

"During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

"Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court."

Recall that the DSS had revealed that Mamu was arrested in Egypt and returned back to the country on Wednesday.

The DSS said his arrest in Egypt followed complain from the military and other security agencies in relation to some pertinent questions.

DSS had explained that "This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria's foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

"He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service's custody.

"The act followed a request by Nigeria's military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course."

Mamu was arrested at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano (MAKIA) on Wednesday afternoon by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), his newspaper office and house were on Thursday searched by DSS officials in Kaduna.

This is even as Mamu's principal and Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, said the law should be allowed to prevail on the allegations against the newspaper publisher and erstwhile negotiator with the terrorists, who abducted the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

"Please let us not jump the gun, let us wait for the court to judge on the matter," the Islamic cleric said.

Mamu, who was on his way to Saudi Arabia with two of his wives, was stopped at the Cairo Airport in Egypt while awaiting his connecting flight to Saudi Arabia to perform the Lesser Hajj (Umrah), and taken back to Nigeria on Wednesday by the International Police in Cairo.

On return to Nigeria via Malam Aminu International Airport in Kano, Mamu and his two wives were immediately arrested and taken into custody by DSS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mamu, who is the Publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper and Magazine had told journalists that, although his documents were checked and nothing incriminating was found, he was deported back to Nigeria, through Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Meanwhile, one of the staff of Desert Herald Newspaper (name withheld) told our correspondent that the DSS operatives stormed the residence of the publisher in the early hours of Thursday with many vehicles and fully armed.

He said, "I know they were there looking for incriminating materials they can use to link our boss to terrorism, but I am sure they won't find anything, because he (Tukur Mamu) is sincere in his assistance to the victims of kidnapping.

"They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back.

"They were about 50 of them who came with sophisticated weapons in Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander Jeep as well as Army Vehicles.

"They returned the two wives that were with him but his sons, Ibrahim and Faisal, are still with him in detention.

"I will say again that they found nothing suspicious or incriminating both in the house and office but they seized our phones and laptops computers.

"After ransacking the house, they also went to the office to continue the search," the staff said.