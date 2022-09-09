Nigeria: NIDCOM Names 13 Nigerians Killed in Northern Cyprus

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed names of Nigerians killed in Northern Cyprus without any resolution since 2016 till this very moment.

NIDCOM Boss made this revelation in a statement signed by the Commission Spokesman, Abdur- Rahman Balogun on Thursday following a letter allegedly written by the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkey, Hidayet Bayraktar, disputing earlier claims by Dabiri-Erewa on threats to Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus.

The NIDCOM boss had earlier in a press briefing lamented the unfortunate incident of killings of Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus and advised Nigerians, especially would-be students to stay away from traveling to such country as it's not recognized by the international community apart from Turkey.

The NIDCOM Boss and her team had reportedly been to the Turkish Embassy twice to discuss issues related to Nigerians welfare in Turkey and Northern Cyprus, to no avail.

Dabiri-Erewa who lamented that most of these deaths recorded in Northern Cyprus are without any resolution from 2016 till date, mentioned names as follows:

Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Bello (25) , son of Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of Kaduna State High Court (2020). 2. Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University and was killed on Feb. 1, 2018.

Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University, murdered on April 19, 2019. 4. Gabriel Soriwei, a first year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia.

Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and found dead on July 1, 2019. 6.Augustine Wallies killed on April 19, 2019, 7. Stanley Eteimo, (28). 8. Hassan Babatunde, (28). 9. Temitayo Adigun, 10. Kubiat Abasi, 11. Abraham Okon, 12. Oziegbe Gospower Airekugose, 13. Olasubomi Ope, amongst many others.

She pointed out that the earlier statement was an advisory which is in line with Nigerians diplomacy. "One has option to either key into it or ignore", adding that it should not be misconstrued as exaggeration or an attempt to scare away potential travellers to Northern Cyprus.

However, NIDCOM Boss appealed to Turkish Embassy to do all it can to protect Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, particularly students, optimistic that the reaction to recent statement would elicit positive and pro active reaction from the Embassy.

Dabiri-Erewa said, "Whether it is Nigerians killing Nigerians or drug related crimes, there is some form of danger emanating from Northern Cyprus as alluded to in the Ambassador's letter which stated below:

"I do not dispute that some unfortunate criminal incidents took place in the TRNC, as it happens in any part of the world. However, the occurrence of such incidents is certainly not a daily routine and all these cases are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly by the TRNC authorities"

"Moreover, since in many cases, Nigerian citizens are not only victims, but also perpetrators of crimes committed in the TRNC, necessary measure will be taken by the relevant agencies in order to prevent young Nigerians and every other student from falling victims."

She further said, the Commission is concern over its responsible mandate to oversee the welfare and well being of Nigerians, gladdened that Ambassador has promised to take " necessary measures".

She advised the citizens to always be law abiding wherever they find themselves and be good ambassadors of the country. "Nigeria will not fold its arms and allow her citizens to be molested or killed in unjustifiable manner when seeking knowledge in a foreign land.