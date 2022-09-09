Gambia: UNDP Hails Gambia As Only Country Keeping Promise On Paris Agreement

The Gambia was one of only two countries to have made commitments sufficient to limit temperature increases within the 1.5 degrees Celsius range by the end of the 21st century in compliance with the Paris Agreement (and 3 years later, in 2021, was the only country in the world to have kept this promise, according to The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report.

The UNDP has launched its country report for The Gambia covering 3-year period, 2019 to 2021.

This report summarises UNDP - The Gambia's work spanning 3 years, from 2019, 2020 and 2021. It also captures progress made to advance The Gambia's nascent democracy and become a world leader in climate change.

"Following the emergence of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it encapsulates the support UNDP provided in all areas of the COVID-19 response through the crisis management team and the COVID-19 Accountability Framework to transform the nation and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," UNDP wrote.

"It also highlights key partnerships and UNDP's role as an innovative facilitator connecting multiple stakeholders to galvanizing support to fulfil its commitments detailed in the UNDAF and CPD 2017 - 2021."

The UNDP report records the lessons learned and inward reflections on how UNDP in The Gambia aims to mobilise development partners towards the delivery of programmatic interventions going forward.

"In 2019, The Gambia demonstrated strong determination to advance its nascent democracy and become a world leader in climate change," Aissata De, UNDP resident representative to The Gambia, highlighted in the report's foreword.

"A new draft Constitution was released following extensive consultations, and the nation and world witnesses for the first time ever, confessions to serious crimes and human rights violations over 30 weeks of live streamed hearings by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission."

"However, with the emergence of COVID-19 globally, The Gambia was not spared. In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic had an unprecedented impact on people and the development landscape in a complex transition context with overlapping political reforms (Transitional Justice, Rule of Law, Human Rights, Elections, Security Sector Reform)," she deliberated.

