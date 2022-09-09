Gambia Wrestling Association Mourns Former Vice President

The Gambia Wrestling Association has mourned the sudden demise of its former vice president, Abdoulie Jobe of Barra, who was very active in wrestling activities in The Gambia.

"We are saddened with the death of our former First Vice President Mr Abdoulie Jobe, formerly of Barra," the association wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Mr Jobe has also served as the chairman of the North Bank Regional Wrestling Committee, head coach of Club Barra, as well as the Region's wrestling team.

"His death is a huge lost to Gambian wrestling. Ablie was a great team player and a good Muslim. We send our deepest condolences to his family, club Barra and the wrestling fraternity," Serigne Modou Faye, president of The Gambia Wrestling Association said.

"Meanwhile, the GWA also send its condolences to Omar Burr Touray on the demised of his daughter, Badou Sarr on the death of his mother, and Alagie Samba on the death of his father."

"We pray for all departed souls to rest in internal peace," GWA concluded.