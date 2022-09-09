Gambia: Us Ambassador Visits 'The Fire Within' Exhibition

Ambassador of the United States of America to The Gambia, Mrs. Sharon L. Croma recently presided over a two-day art exhibition held at Key Art Gallery situated at Alhagie Kebba Conteh Plaza, Kanifing Layout.

The expo- titled 'The Fire Within', was organised by Dr Olumide Oludare Egunlae, President of Adonai Art Foundation. It attracted people from diverse background and witnessed display of 21 paintings by Dr Egunlae, something art lovers appreciate.

At the event, Dr Egunlae, said that his life is all about art and always wanting to showcase his talents through art works and exhibition.

He revealed that his paintings are dialogues of his mind as viewed, perceived, or seen from things, lifestyles of the people and the world around him.

"When I capture the images in my conscious mind, I find a special way to analyze and engage those images carefully into my canvas." he added.

Further on his experience, he added; "I discovered my love and journey in art at a very young age of eight (8) through my father, who lived his life as a Fine Art teacher/educator and author of several books in Art and Design. My uncle, Michael Olusegun Adejemilua, a painting Professor was one of the founding fathers of Ona Art Movement in Nigeria."

Dr Egunlae explained further that through a free-form approach to his paintings, he has explored the use of balance, lines, shapes, colors, and heavy textures and give a lot of chances and freedom to experiment with his colors which results in real unconscious juxtapositions of colors and other elements in the whole work.

To that end, he appealed to the Government and the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Tourism, and Culture and stakeholders to intensify and support programmes that are tailored towards the promotion of Visual Arts, Vocational and Technical Education in the country.

Through that, he observed, could help greatly in reducing unemployment in the country.

"When youths and adults are trained vocationally or technically, it would enable them to be self-reliant in different areas such as Information Technology(ICT), Art and Design, Tailoring, Carpentry, Hair Dressing, Electrical, Plumbing, Automobile, Vulcanising, Computer Engineering, GSM repairs, Cloth weaving and so on."