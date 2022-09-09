Gambia: Serrekunda Health Centre Inaugurates New Sanitary Facility

Serrekunda Health Centre last Monday inaugurated a new toilet facility at a ceremony held at the facility in Serrekunda.

The gesture by Paschal Dike, a Nigerian national resident in The Gambia, came following his visit to the said facility and what he saw; condition of toilet at the facility, as leaving much to be desired.

This, according to him, motivated him to extend support to contribute in improving the condition at the facility.

Speaking at the centre, Pascal Dike, donor, explained that he regards The Gambia as his second home after residing in the country for many years and having his children being born in The Gambia.

He reminded that it was one his visits to the health centre where he saw the need to support the centre especially in improving their sanitary facility.

Modou Njie, market manager at the Kanifing Municipal Council, hailed the donor for the gesture, acknowledging that that was not his first time supporting a worthy cause in the country.

Fatou Joof, senior midwife at the Health Centre, hailed the move by the donor, acknowledging that government alone cannot do it, thus the need for partnership.

Karim Darboe, Councillor Bartez Ward, while commending the gesture, described it as 'worthy and timely'.

She explained that health is everybody's business, calling on all to emulate the donor.

Musa Cham, National Assembly Member for Serrekunda, was delighed with the move, and reminded that it was time to decentralise development project by supporting structures to improve the country's health infrastructures.

David Junior Daye, Officer in charge of the Serrekunda Health Centre, thanked the donor for the move.

He described the intervention as timely in view as they had been looking for ways of improving the facility's sanitary facility for the past years.

"It is not enough but at least we can manage with the facility now because Serrekunda Health Centre is a very busy centre."

He thus called on authorities find see ways of upgrading it due to the increasing number of patients it receives from its catchment areas.