Gambia: Serrekunda East Nawetan Update

8 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Milan Ross FC, Juventus FC and Ball Conge FC started the Serrekunda East Nawetan season with wins over WehWeh Bii FC, T- Central FC and B.B Robbers FC over the weekend.

Milan Ross beat WehWeh Bii 1-0 during the opening game of the Serrekunda East 2022 Nawetan season on Saturday.

Edmond Mendy scored the game's only goal for the Bakoteh-based team, Milan Rosseneri.

Zurich FC was held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted side Late Njuga FC during the late match played on Saturday.

Amadou Sanneh opened the scoring for the Tallinding-based team, Zurich before Modou Keita leveled the scores for the Abusey-based team, Late Njuga FC.

Juventus defeated T- Central 1-0 in their opening group A encounter played on Sunday.

Assan Janneh scored the game's only goal for the Tallinding-based team, Juventus.

Ball Conge also beat B.B Rovers 1-0 in the late group B encounter played on Sunday.

Badara Njie scored for Ball Conge against their neighbors, B.B Rovers.

