Gambia: U-20 Team Steer to Semis in WAFU Zone a Tourney

The Gambia U-20 team on Tuesday navigated to the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament despite losing to Senegal 1-0 in their fourth and final Group B encounter played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The young Scorpions and the Terranga Lions were both with 7 points each after winning two matches and drawing one prior to their crucial clash.

The young Scorpions will now play against Mali in their semi-finals of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament after finishing second-place in Group B with 7 points in four group matches.