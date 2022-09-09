Gambia: U-20 Team Steer to Semis in WAFU Zone a Tourney

8 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team on Tuesday navigated to the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament despite losing to Senegal 1-0 in their fourth and final Group B encounter played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The young Scorpions and the Terranga Lions were both with 7 points each after winning two matches and drawing one prior to their crucial clash.

The Gambia U-20 team and Senegal U-20 team both came for the significant three points to sail to the semi-finals of the sub-regional football championship.

Senegal U-20 team gripped the vital three points after scoring one goal in the match without The Gambia U-20 team reacting to advance to the semi-finals of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament with 10 points after four group matches.

The Gambia U-20 team progressed to the semi-finals of the sub-regional football championship despite losing to Senegal 1-0 in their fourth and final Group B fixture.

The young Scorpions will now play against Mali in their semi-finals of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament after finishing second-place in Group B with 7 points in four group matches.

