Gambia: Future Bi, Raptim Qualify to GFF Women's 1st Division League

8 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Future Bi FC and Raptim FC have both qualified to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's 1st Division League after defeating Greater Tomorrow and Prison respectively during their playoffs games on Sunday.

West Coast Region-based team, Future Bi booked their place in the female Division One League after beating Greater Tomorrow 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time. The game was played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Foni-based team, Future Bi finished the Women's 2nd Division League on 3rd position with 45 points.

Raptim FC also qualified to the GFF Women's 1st Division League after beating Prison 4-2 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field on Monday.

Tallinding-based team, Raptim FC finished the GFF Women's 2nd Division League in 5th position with 35 after 18 games.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X