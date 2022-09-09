Gambia: Future Bi, Raptim Qualify to GFF Women's 1st Division League

Future Bi FC and Raptim FC have both qualified to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's 1st Division League after defeating Greater Tomorrow and Prison respectively during their playoffs games on Sunday.

West Coast Region-based team, Future Bi booked their place in the female Division One League after beating Greater Tomorrow 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time. The game was played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Foni-based team, Future Bi finished the Women's 2nd Division League on 3rd position with 45 points.

Raptim FC also qualified to the GFF Women's 1st Division League after beating Prison 4-2 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field on Monday.

Tallinding-based team, Raptim FC finished the GFF Women's 2nd Division League in 5th position with 35 after 18 games.