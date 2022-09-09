Gambia: Alhagie EF Conteh Reacts to His Election As GCCI Vice President

The Managing Director, Dabanani Electrical Company Limited (DEC), has expressed appreciation in his recent election to serve as the vice president of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Alhagie E.S. Conteh was speaking shortly after being elected as vice president of GCCI during the Chamber's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last Friday at Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Centre.

Conteh, a renowned businessman noted with delight to be chosen for such leadership position at GCCI.

"We take over the leadership of the Chamber with gratitude to our predecessors, who paved the way for the establishment and growth of this noble institution."

He equally return thanks and praises to President Adama Barrow and his government for creating the enabling environment for business to thrive in the country.

"With the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and the administrative team, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Sarata Conteh, we intend to facilitate and support the operation of local companies, especially SMEs."

In view of the country's small open economy, Conteh believes The Gambia should not be an exception to the ethos of supporting and enhancing the competiveness of local enterprises.

"In view of the foregoing, GCCI will strive to institutionalise the requirement of partners for incoming foreign investors."

He therefore emphasised the Chamber's quest to tap into existing grants and funds within the international community to provide interest-free loans for SMEs in the country.

This, he added, would help 'our struggling upstarts' to mature into bigger companies and ultimately compete in the global market.

He reminded that over the years, administrative and other bottlenecks have hampered the re-export trade to the detriment of 'our economy.'

"Therefore, our neighbours should also enhance their rates of compliance."

Revitalizing re-export trade in the country, he believes, would not improve our foreign exchange earnings, but would also enhance exchange rate stability as well as help SMEs to grow and diversify for sustainability.