The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has named Mr. David Akoi as Assistant Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MOFA).

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

Mr. Akoi was named by the Liberian Leader on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

If confirmed, he will replace Mr. Sylvester Pewee who resigned last month.