Liberia: 'A Colossal Loss' - President Weah Conveys Sympathy to UK Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II

8 September 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed sadness over the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-serving Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. She is reported to have died "peacefully" on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors said they had become "concerned" about her health.

The President conveys his deepest sympathy to the governments and peoples of the UK and all nations of the commonwealth that have been immensely impacted by the Queen's death. She reigned for 70 years and celebrated her 96th birth anniversary last April.

President Weah described the death of the Queen as a colossal loss to the world. He said Liberia too has lost a friend, who paid a historical visit to Monrovia in 1961 during the celebration of Liberia's independence. Her entourage at the time, which included her deceased husband Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh, received a momentous welcome.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 during a very turbulent period in British and world history after the death of her father King George VI. She had worked with about 15 Prime Ministers before her death. On Tuesday she received in the audience Britain's newest Prime Minister Liz Truss.

President Weah said he shares in the grief of the British people having spent some of his careers as a professional soccer player in the country. He also conveyed his condolences to the Royal family, saying that he prays that they find solace in the Lord.

