Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commiserates With the British for Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest sympathies to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain for the lose of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth III, 96, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland's long serving monarch, passed on Thursday at Balmoral after reigning for 70 years.

On his Facebook page on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians still have fond memories of her two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, "we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."

"As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance, he stated.

She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs," President Akufo-Addo stated adding: "We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world."

President Akufo-Addo said the Queen was was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed, adding: "We are saddened by her departure."

President Akufo-Addo said "in honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September."

"May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!," the President stated.