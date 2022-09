Egypt expressed its sincerest condolences to Burkina Faso for the victims of an explosive device blast in the northern part of the country which killed and injured innocent civilians.

"My sincere condolences and sympathies go to the government and people of Burkina Faso and the families of the victims," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid tweeted.

He voiced Egypt's solidarity with Burkina Faso and support for its anti-terrorism efforts.

MENA