Liberia: Graduating Student Found Dead

A-twenty-nine-year graduating senior identified as Sodee Nana Hyenneh was found dead in her bedroom at about 16:00hours in Harper City, Maryland County, September 2, 2022 at her Hands Street residence. The late Hyenneh was a prospective graduate of the Department of Nursing, College of Health Sciences William V. S. Tubman University.

The victim was found lying on her stomach with her feet facing at the entrance of the door. She had on black barking, white shirt with her hair tired. What appeared to have been vomit mixed with blood was seen before her mattress with bliss up all over her body and bodily fluid on the bed and on the ground.

The deceased gained admission and matriculated at William V. S. Tubman University in 2017. The friend of the victim identified as Lora T. Clark told the police investigator on September 1, 2022 that the last time she saw her late friend was on Monday, August 30, when the victim complained of stomach pain. According to Lora, she called her late friend's number endlessly when she could not respond before contacting the Fiancé who narrated that he himself called Sodee Nana Hyenneh and she was not responding to calls.

One of the deceased housemates identified as James Sinnatwah disclosed to the police that Sodee told him about her stomach pain on Monday, but never saw her until the sad incident occurred.

Prior to her death, Sodee was an applicant of the Armed Forces of Liberia AFL recent recruitment excise and was expected to be a part of the upcoming training. The sad death of the victim brought great fear and sorrow to the faces of college and schoolmates.

The sudden death of the late nursing student brought to a total of two students of Tubman University who have reportedly been found dead in their bedrooms in less than three months. It can be recalled that a student of the accounting department of Tubman University College of Business Administration was also found lifeless in his bedroom in Pleebo City, Zone Five Community on Sunday, July 3 of this year.

Meanwhile, the corps of Sodee was turned over to her family on September 2 and buried at the Park Wood Cemetery