Kenya: Outgoing President Kenyatta Advised to Relinquish Chair of Azimio Post

Kakamega — Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has been advised to relinquish his position of chairing Azimio One Kenya Alliance to preserve the legacy he has left behind of transforming the country for the last 10 years.

Making the appeal, Head of Mission, PIMAC International Election Observer Pius Masai said the outgoing President is a national figure who should remain neutral to be approached by any person from any party for consultation.

He noted that his position as chair of Azimio will make it challenging for those in other parties from seeking his wisdom and direction and hence avoid him.

"President Kenyatta has done very well for the country in the past 10 years and to preserve his respect he must leave leadership of the Azimio to other leaders and remain as an advisor," he noted.

Masai disclosed that the outgoing President may fall out with many if he remains rooted to the Azimio Party where many will see him as taking over in the opposition after leading the government.

He said Kenyatta's solid leadership skills have been praised in Africa and worldwide with many East Africa Countries seeing Kenya as a model of advancing democracy.

"The President should instead act as a mediator between the incoming government and the opposition party led by ODM Leader Raila Odinga," he noted.

At the same time, Masai asked President Elect William Ruto to be considerate and unite the country forgetting about the differences he has had with his competitors in the race to statehouse.

"The President elect should reach out to his competitors to join hands in serving the nation," he noted.

Masai also asked Kenyans to accept the outcome of the Presidential election and the judgement on the presidential petition that upheld Dr. Ruto's win and move on with their lives while advising ODM Leader Raila Odinga to adjust and serve Kenyans in other capacities.

"Let us accept the leaders who have been elected and continue to work as one team as a country. Odinga should consider his stand and continue leading the world in terms of leadership because he is a well-known leader across the world," he added.

Masai also called on partners and friends of Kenya to join the country to support development initiatives, enhance peace and embark on aggressive voter education for the other election cycles