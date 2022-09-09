Nigeria: Jeff Bezos Chides Nigerian-Born U.S. Scholar Over Queen's Tweet

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has slammed a Nigerian-born US professor, Uju Anya, for her tweet on the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the queen was critically under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Anya had expressed her wish for the queen to have an 'excruciating' death.

The tweet has now been removed by Twitter but still generating reactions on the platform.

The American billionaire quoted Anya's tweet and said, "This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?"

"I don't think so," Bezos added. "Wow."

Anya, a Carnegie Mellon professor defended her tweet and responded to Bezos, "May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers."

In another tweet, Anya, wrote, "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."