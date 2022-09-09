Nigeria: Jeff Bezos Chides Nigerian-Born U.S. Scholar Over Queen's Tweet

9 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has slammed a Nigerian-born US professor, Uju Anya, for her tweet on the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the queen was critically under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Anya had expressed her wish for the queen to have an 'excruciating' death.

The tweet has now been removed by Twitter but still generating reactions on the platform.

The American billionaire quoted Anya's tweet and said, "This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?"

"I don't think so," Bezos added. "Wow."

Anya, a Carnegie Mellon professor defended her tweet and responded to Bezos, "May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers."

In another tweet, Anya, wrote, "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X