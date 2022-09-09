Nigeria: Jonathan, Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Nigerian leaders joined their counterparts across the world to condole with the queen's family.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, and presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, Buckingham Palace said.

Her death has drawn messages of condolence across the world.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the Nigerian leaders

condoled with the family while paying glowing tributes to the monarch

Jonathan

Mr Jonathan described the late monarch "as a well-loved sovereign with a strong sense of duty and service, a champion of social change and a protagonist of modern Britain.

"Her Majesty was a remarkable matriarch who

exemplified dignity, selflessness, compassion for a long time, and stood as a symbol of unity among Commonwealth nations."

Atiku

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Atiku, said the passing of the monarch was a "rude shock."

"Her passing is the end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth," he wrote.

"The world has known only one queen and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign, and for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the @RoyalFamily. May the soul of the Queen Rest in Peace. -AA"

Obi

On his part, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Obi said in a tweet on Thursday that her death was an "irreplaceable loss."

"Hers was an impactful reign and beautiful and explored life devoted to democratic ideals, charity, selflessness and empathy," he wrote.

"He added that she will "always be remembered by the lives, organisations, institutions and countries she positively touched during her reign."

Tinubu

On the other hand, Mr Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday expressed his condolences to the family of the late monarch and commonwealth nations.

"With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon," he tweeted.

"Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

"As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria."