Ghana: UPSA Inaugurates Hostel to House 1,584 Students

The Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) yesterday inaugurated a new hostel to help address accommodation challenges as student population kept soaring.

The six-storey hostel to house about 1,584 students was built with Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the University with support from Access Bank.

According to the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the facility was put as a result of the growth strategy and long term programme that required investment in accommodating students in a sage and decent environment.

"The decision to build hostel B was as a result of our growth strategy and long term programme which required investment in accommodating students in a safe and decent environment as well as the drive of the Management and student body to leave UPSA better than it was," Prof Amartey said.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev Ntim Fordjour, lauded the management of the university for the model used to generate funds for the building of the hostel which he said was worth emulating.

"For the records, it is instructive to note that every penny that is extended on the construction of this hostel comes from IGF with no support from the central government and that is an innovative way of ensuring that we increase access to many students who desire to enter into our tertiary institutions", he said.

"I must say the model that UPSA has used and continued to use in this hostel and the hostel C that will soon be ready for commissioning is one that other institutions must come and benchmark to be able to augment government's effort at ensuring that we give all universities infrastructural face-lift", he added.

Rev Fordjour, however, charged management to develop a management culture in order to maintain the newly built hostel for prospective student by drawing up a budget in that regard.