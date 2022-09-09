Ghana: Suka Wind and Solar Energy Trains Burkinabe Students in Renewable Energy

Suka Wind and Solar Energy Limited, leading experts in solar energy and environmental management, has offered internship training for 10 students of Burkina Institute of Technology, to build capacity in renewable energy in the sub region.

The Managing Director, Alhaji Suka Abdul-Wahab Raaj, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday that the training was offered to the Burkinabe at no cost and formed part of efforts to promote renewable energy cooperation in the West Africa.

The students were presented with Certificates of Achievement after the four-week training session in Accra, and had since left back to base in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso to impact in their communities.

The students were taking through Business ethics, theories and practical in solar energy and leveraging digitisation to effectively manage renewable energy.

They were also offered field training to acquaint themselves with the processes in renewable energy installations.

The trainees expressed appreciation to Suka energy for the opportunity to train in Ghana, and were hopeful that it would open more opportunities for others from the sub region to benefit from the internship programme.

Alhaji Raaj said that the company had gone international in its quest to ensure sustainable energy cooperation in the sub region and to make it more accessible and affordable to communities, especially off-grid rural communities.

He said the training emphasized on the business ethics, explaining that "in renewable energy we need to be conscious of the environment, and be guided by integrity in our dealings so that in promoting it we don't short-changed people."

Alhaji said in promoting energy conservation in the country, the company opened its door to school children to learn about basics in solar energy and conservation, saying we try to reach out to parents at home through their children to promote energy efficiency at home

With an extensive network of partners in the industry to support his passion to improve communities through access to sustainable energy, Suka also emphasizes the involvement of women in renewable energy.