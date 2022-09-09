Ghana: Quartey Boxing Foundation to Compete in WKA Boxing Tourney in Wales, UK

9 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Leading Ghanaian boxing training academy, the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation (CQBF), is set to extend their skill to the international arena when they compete in the 2022 WKA world championship in Prestatyn, Wales, UK at the end of next month.

Led by the astute head trainer Charles Quartey, the Ghanaian team will compete in amateur boxing at the tournament, spanning October 31 to November 3.

The WKA World Championship returns after a COVID-enforced break with organisers promising bigger, stronger and so much more to offer.

"Apart from a great competition, great fights and great time, we will be doing something special for the winners," said a WKA statement.

According to Coach Quartey, the tournament offers his budding talents the desired platform to compete against quality opponents from all over the world.

"It's definitely a big boost for my young boxers to fight against very good boxers on the international stage. The experience and positives cannot be underestimated.

"As usual, expect the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation to make Ghana proud as the boys have been waiting for such an opportunity to showcase their talents; and I can promise Ghanaians we will bring home a lot of medals," he added.

One of Ghana's leading boxing coaches, Charles Quartey and his team of young boxers previously excelled in a similar global competition in Germany in 2020.

He is believed to have revolutionised the fistic art as seen by a host of boxers his academy produce for both amateur and professional levels.

The Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation also currently leads the Deluxy Professional Boxing League (DPBL) promoted by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Imax Media.

