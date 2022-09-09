Ghana: British Royal Army Member Donates Equipment to GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) yesterday received fire-fighting and rescue equipment from a philanthropist and a member of the British Royal Army, Mr Storm Menri, to address its equipment deficiency.

Some of the fire fighting and rescue equipment donated included information boxes, face mask, BA Cylinders, Black Plates, Kenwood TK-350 Radio, Motorola GP340 Radio, Fire Fighting Jackets, Medical Supply Boxes, Rescue Jackets, Fire Helmets, Foam Pick up Tools, Foam Drums and Delivery Hoses.

It was done with the support from organisations such as Fire Aid UK, High and Rescue Service, Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Marchwood Power Station and Holmatro.

Others include Den Mead Scout, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Ghana Association of Portsmouth.

Receiving the equipment, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the GNFS, Mr Julius KuunuorAalebkure,said the donation of the equipment was crucial in the quest of the GNFS to reduce fire outbreaks by 60 percent by the end of the year.

This, he said, called for the GNFS to redouble its efforts and mobilise both human and material resources to achieve such goal.

According to Mr Aalebkure, the GNFS responded to 4,467 Fire outbreaks between January to September this year, with some decline and increase of cases being recorded within this period.

In addition, he said that the GNFS responded to 444 Road Traffic Collision (RTC) and 107 Rescue duties during the same period.

The GNFS, Mr Aalebkure asserted, was aimed at reducing its response time to emergencies from 12 minutes to between four and five, which was the international standard.

The CFO, further underscored the importance of training and retraining of personnel,while indicating that the GNFS had pursued a number of refresher and Effective Leadership Management courses for personnel across the country.

Mr Aalebkure, while acknowledging the efforts of the government in the retooling the GNFS to become more efficient, called for support form stakeholders and corporate organisations.

Mr Menri presenting the equipment commended the GNFS for its effort in providing effective services, despite the challenges it was faced with, including lack of adequate resources.

He further said that the donation was as a result of some challenges identified during a training workshop for the GNFS upon recommendation by some personnel in the army.

The philanthropist noted that he and his team had also identified RTC extrication gear as priority equipment for the GNFS, and promised that the next project would focus on that.

Additionally, he said the donation would also facilitate a collaboration between Ghana and the World Rescue Organisation (WRO) and the UK Rescue Organisation to run courses on RTC Extrication and Immediate Emergency Centre for the GNFS.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, thanked Mr Menri and his team for the kind gesture as it would help complement the government's effort in resourcing the GNFS.

She said "plans are far advanced to procure quick intervention vehicles for the operational use of the service."

Mrs Quansah further urged the public to heed to the precautionary measures being propagated by the GNFS to ensure a fire free country.