Nigeria: Over 20 Passengers Burnt to Death, 2 Injured As Vehicles Collide At Lanlate in Oyo

OVER 20 passengers were reportedly burnt to death while two others injured in a road accident at Lanlate, Maya junction in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

The accident which involved a commercial bus and a Sienna car occured on Friday evening.

Witnesses said the incident was as a result of collision which led to fire outbreak that consumed more than 20 persons.

It was further gathered that only two passengers were survived while others were burnt beyond recognition.

The Chairman of the Local Government area, Gbenga Obalowo who led a rescue team to the scene described it as pathetic and unfortunate.

He therefore sympathized with the families of the victims, and disclosed that the two survivors were currently receiving medical attention at Awojobi Hospital in Eruwa, while the corpses of other passengers have been deposited at a morgue.

"It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over twenty human bodies burnt completely. I learnt they had a head on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.

"Families whose loved ones usually ply this road and are yet to be reached should please contact parks in and around the town to confirm the identities of the victims in their manifests. I pray to the Lord to continue to guide and protect us wherever we may be.

"Though no one is perfect, our drivers however need to avoid over speeding. Many lives have been lost to avoidable road accidents." He stated.