Nigeria: Over 20 Passengers Burnt to Death, 2 Injured As Vehicles Collide At Lanlate in Oyo

10 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OVER 20 passengers were reportedly burnt to death while two others injured in a road accident at Lanlate, Maya junction in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

The accident which involved a commercial bus and a Sienna car occured on Friday evening.

Witnesses said the incident was as a result of collision which led to fire outbreak that consumed more than 20 persons.

It was further gathered that only two passengers were survived while others were burnt beyond recognition.

The Chairman of the Local Government area, Gbenga Obalowo who led a rescue team to the scene described it as pathetic and unfortunate.

He therefore sympathized with the families of the victims, and disclosed that the two survivors were currently receiving medical attention at Awojobi Hospital in Eruwa, while the corpses of other passengers have been deposited at a morgue.

"It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over twenty human bodies burnt completely. I learnt they had a head on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.

"Families whose loved ones usually ply this road and are yet to be reached should please contact parks in and around the town to confirm the identities of the victims in their manifests. I pray to the Lord to continue to guide and protect us wherever we may be.

"Though no one is perfect, our drivers however need to avoid over speeding. Many lives have been lost to avoidable road accidents." He stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X