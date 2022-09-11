Nigeria: Senate President Lauds Military Onslaught Against Terrorists

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the armed forces for the sustained fight against terrorists, banditry and kidnapping in the last one month.

Speaking in Abuja at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Insecurity in Nigeria, he praised the military for flushing out insurgents and terrorists in Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara in particular.

Lawan was the chairman of the dialogue organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Before declaring the session open, he said; "Only recently, the president gave a marching order to the armed forces to extinguish bandits, kidnappers and other criminal agents against the state and her citizens, by December 2022. This administration is committed to achieving this set target.

"Accordingly, the past few weeks have seen security agencies flushing out terrorists from their hideouts in Kaduna Birnin-gwari axis, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto. Similar results were recorded in Niger, where like in Kaduna, the Nigerian Air Force neutralised many terrorists."

He added that the National Assembly in its bid to continually support the effort of the government to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, ensured an improvement to annual appropriation for defence and security.