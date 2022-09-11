Nigeria: Senate President Lauds Military Onslaught Against Terrorists

11 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commended the armed forces for the sustained fight against terrorists, banditry and kidnapping in the last one month.

Speaking in Abuja at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Insecurity in Nigeria, he praised the military for flushing out insurgents and terrorists in Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara in particular.

Lawan was the chairman of the dialogue organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Before declaring the session open, he said; "Only recently, the president gave a marching order to the armed forces to extinguish bandits, kidnappers and other criminal agents against the state and her citizens, by December 2022. This administration is committed to achieving this set target.

"Accordingly, the past few weeks have seen security agencies flushing out terrorists from their hideouts in Kaduna Birnin-gwari axis, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto. Similar results were recorded in Niger, where like in Kaduna, the Nigerian Air Force neutralised many terrorists."

He added that the National Assembly in its bid to continually support the effort of the government to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, ensured an improvement to annual appropriation for defence and security.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X