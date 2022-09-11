Kenya: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Kenya to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency William Samoei Arap Ruto

Washington, DC — President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency William Samoei Arap Ruto on September 13, 2022, in Nairobi, Kenya.
- The Honorable Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, will lead the delegation.
Members of the Presidential Delegation:
- he Honorable Meg Whitman, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya
- The Honorable Colin Allred, United States Representative (D), Texas
- The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
- Dr. Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development