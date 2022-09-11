Kenya: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Kenya to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency William Samoei Arap Ruto

10 September 2022
The White House (Washington, DC)
announcement

Washington, DC — President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency William Samoei Arap Ruto on September 13, 2022, in Nairobi, Kenya.

  • The Honorable Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

  • he Honorable Meg Whitman, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya
  • The Honorable Colin Allred, United States Representative (D), Texas
  • The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
  • Dr. Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development
